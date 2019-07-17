Why Trump thinks this is the moment to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Judy Woodruff:

The role of the United States in mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is almost as old and as complex as the conflict itself.

American presidents have tried, failed, and tried again to bring an end to the standoff. Last month, President Trump's team began rolling out the first part of its two-stage peace plan: the economic component unveiled at a conference in Bahrain. The all-important political plan is yet to come.

Jason Greenblatt is one of the men leading the U.S. effort, along with presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner. He's a former real estate lawyer for Mr. Trump turned negotiator, focused on some of the most prized and fraught land in the world.

I spoke with him this morning.

Jason Greenblatt, thank you very much for talking with us.