WATCH: Trump hosts Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán at the White House

Trump hosts Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting with Hungary’s far-right prime minister — another example of the president not being shy about engaging with foreign leaders not warmly embraced by the West.

Trump and Hungary’s Viktor Orban both have espoused hard-line anti-migration rhetoric. Orban says he hopes he and Trump can coordinate that stance into a global alliance.

Hungary’s foreign minister told state radio on Sunday that an anti-migration alliance is being formed and noted that Hungary and the U.S. were among a handful of countries that last year opposed a United Nations migration pact.

Orban and Trump, who wants Central Europe to curry favor with the U.S. as opposed to China and Russia, also are to discuss on Monday Hungary’s plan to buy medium-range missiles from the U.S.

