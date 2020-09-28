Why U.S. airlines say they need more federal aid to survive

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, U.S. airlines received about $25 billion in federal assistance earlier this year as part of the CARES Act. And, as part of that deal, airlines promised to not cut jobs until October.

But the industry continues to struggle, and several carriers now say they have no choice but to furlough up to 35,000 employees this week unless they get more federal aid.

For more on this, I'm joined by Nick Calio. He's the president and CEO of Airlines for America. That's the trade association for the country's leading passenger and cargo airlines.

Mr. Calio, welcome back to the "NewsHour," and thanks for being with us.

A lot of people look at this and say, once the airlines had the money in hand, the first chance they got to furlough employees, they took it. So, why give them billions more now, if they're just going to do the same thing in a few months' time?