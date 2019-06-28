Why we often don’t believe women who report sexual assault

Judy Woodruff:

The sexual assault allegations made by writer E. Jean Carroll against President Trump are raising questions again about what women face when they go public.

Carroll has said the president assaulted her in the 1990s in the dressing room of a New York City department store. Her description meets the legal definition of rape.

At the time, Carroll told friends, but got conflicting advice about whether to speak up and file charges. She says she didn't because she was fearful.

Her story and others are prompting questions about the choices women make after these incidents.

We look at this with Emily Bazelon, an author and staff writer for "The New York Times Magazine." And Soraya Chemaly, she's a writer and media critic. She's also the author of "Rage Becomes Her."

And we welcome both of you to the "NewsHour."

Emily Bazelon, you have interviewed a number of women over the years who have accused other men of sexual assault. What have you learned from them about why they don't come forward?