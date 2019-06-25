Why the latest assault allegation against Trump hasn’t gotten more attention

William Brangham:

And to The Hill newspaper, he said of Carroll: "She's just not my type."

The statute of limitations for rape has passed, going by Carroll's timeline, which means the president cannot be charged.

E. Jean Carroll is now at least the 16th woman to credibly accuse President Trump of some form of physical sexual misconduct or assault, and the second woman to credibly accuse him of what the law would consider rape.

The president has denied each and every one of these accusations.

Lucia Graves writes for The Guardian, and she detailed the story of one of the president's earlier accusers. And she's spoken with many more of them in the course of her reporting.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."