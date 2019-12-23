What data your smartphone is transmitting — and to whom

William Brangham:

Your smartphone is probably sending your precise location to companies right now. That's the first sentence in one of a series of investigative stories by The New York Times that reveals just how often our phones track our whereabouts and how many largely unknown companies capture all that data.

Here's just one of the remarkable examples in the series. One data set of 12 million cell phones across several major cities was leaked to The New York Times. These are all the smartphone hits around Central Park in New York City.

That one dot there is just one phone, and here are all the places that phone went within a certain period of time. Stitch those locations together, and you reveal a map of a person's daily life.

The Times series is called "One Nation Tracked," and it examines the serious implications for personal privacy, for free speech and for national security.

Charlie Warzel is one of the reporters on this series, and he joins me now.

This was such a revelatory piece of reporting. I think all of us know on some level that our privacy has been given up, but to see it in this kind of granular detail was pretty amazing.

And I do think, on some level, people assume that their phones, when they're using something like a Google Maps or something like that, that it does follow where they go. But you're reporting that there are so many other ways that our phones can track us.