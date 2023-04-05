Wider access to Narcan helps rural communities fight overdose deaths

Geoff Bennett:

The FDA recently made it easier for people to obtain a powerful overdose-reversing medicine called naloxone.

The drug, sold as Narcan, previously required a prescription, but soon will be sold over the counter. Many communities are already successfully using it to fight the tide of overdose deaths.

With support from the Pulitzer Center and in collaboration with the Global Health Reporting Center, William Brangham reports from Upstate New York as part of our series Rural Rx.