Wildfires surge across the American Plains and the Southwest, forcing thousands to flee

Stephanie Sy
Karina Cuevas
Winds picked up Tuesday in several states, adding more trouble and complications for firefighters out west and in the plains states. Nearly a dozen large fires have burned over 340 square miles in six states recently and more than 3,500 firefighters and support personnel are battling the blazes. Stephanie Sy reports on the particular problems it's caused in Arizona, New Mexico and Nebraska.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
