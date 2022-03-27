Communities are embracing ‘controlled burns’ to protect themselves

Hari Sreenivasan:

Fire is often part of a forest's ecological balance, but climate change is upsetting that. In the American west, decades of suppressing fires has led to overgrown forests and record years of wildfires.

One tool to both reduce the risk from large out-of-control fires, while also restoring the forest's ecological health is the practice of setting controlled fires. NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker reports from northern California on efforts to get more so-called 'good fire' on the ground. This segment is part of our ongoing series, "Peril and Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change."