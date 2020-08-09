Will COVID-19 mean the end of already-fading conventions?

Jeff Greenfield:

The strangest sound you will be hearing this month is… the sound of silence. There will be no throngs of Democrats cheering the nomination of Joe Biden in Milwaukee. No crowds of Republicans celebrating President Trump in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nor in Jacksonville, Florida, where the Republicans planned to decamp, the better to hold a more traditional convention.

The persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced both parties to abandon an event that's been a mainstay of American politics for close to two centuries: the national nominating conventions. But in a larger sense, conventions have been on something close to life support for decades.

From the first gatherings starting in 1831, through Civil Wars and World Wars, through prosperity and depressions, this is how America's political parties have chosen their candidates, and battled over the most significant of issues.

It's where in 1912, former President Theodore Roosevelt challenged his successor, President William Taft, for the nomination—then led his supporters into a third party.

It's where in 1924, Democrats battled for one hundred and three ballots before choosing a candidate— and where they fought over prohibition, immigration and whether to condemn the Ku Klux Klan.

It's where, in 1948, Democrats embraced the cause of civil rights after a rousing speech by Hubert Humphrey.