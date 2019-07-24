Will Mueller’s testimony change anything for President Trump?

Judy Woodruff:

For more on today's hearings, we turn now to Garrett Graff. He has written extensively about Robert Mueller for over a decade. Garrett Graff is the author of "The Threat Matrix: Inside Robert Mueller's FBI." And David Rivkin, he served at the Justice Department and the White House Counsel's Office in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations.

Hello to both of you.

And I should point out, David Rivkin, that it was — it emerged in today's hearing that it was President Reagan who initially nominated Robert Mueller for his first job as a prosecutor, and President George H.W. Bush, Bush 41, who nominated him for another position at the FBI.

David Rivkin, what is your main takeaway, though, from today?