WATCH: Mueller says Russia still trying to interfere in elections ‘as we sit here’

WASHINGTON — Former special counsel Robert Mueller says election interference by Russia in 2016 was not an isolated attempt.
He told a congressional committee: “They’re doing it as we sit here.”
Mueller is testifying Wednesday before the House intelligence committee on his 448-page report on Russian interference.
Mueller had made clear in his report that he could not exonerate President Donald Trump on obstruction of justice in the probe.
The report also said investigators didn’t find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.
READ MORE:
- WATCH: Robert Mueller’s full testimony before Congress
- Read Mueller’s opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee
- All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes
- Read the full, redacted Mueller report
- The giant timeline of everything Russia, Trump and the investigations
- You may not believe the Mueller report no matter what it says
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.