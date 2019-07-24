What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Mueller says Russia still trying to interfere in elections ‘as we sit here’

WASHINGTON — Former special counsel Robert Mueller says election interference by Russia in 2016 was not an isolated attempt.

He told a congressional committee: “They’re doing it as we sit here.”

Mueller is testifying Wednesday before the House intelligence committee on his 448-page report on Russian interference.

Mueller had made clear in his report that he could not exonerate President Donald Trump on obstruction of justice in the probe.

The report also said investigators didn’t find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

