WATCH: Mueller won’t say whether his team subpoenaed Trump Jr.

Robert Mueller is refusing to say whether his team subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr.

The former special counsel is testifying Wednesday afternoon before the House intelligence committee about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties with the Trump campaign.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, asked Mueller if he subpoenaed the president’s eldest son or if he wanted to interview him. Mueller responded: “I’m not going to discuss that.”

WATCH: Mueller says Trump-Russia probe ‘not a witch hunt’

Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation, which was released in April, said Trump Jr. had “declined to be voluntarily interviewed” by the special counsel’s office.

There are two lines in the report, following that statement, that are redacted because they contain grand jury information.

Trump Jr. was a key figure in a 2016 campaign meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in New York that captured Mueller’s attention.

