Will the transfer of advanced weapons to Ukraine lead to a widening war?

Steven Simon:

Well, I think, as you said before, there's a moral hazard on the Ukrainian side for providing these weapons — that emerges from providing these weapons, because, as you noted, Zelenskyy could look at these weapons and say, hey, they're pretty good, so, as long as they keep coming, I don't have to negotiate, and I can rely on Putin's negativism and the lack of a high-powered diplomatic initiative that commands, that really demands the participation of the parties because of the energy and scope that the diplomatic initiative entails.

So, it's quite important to actually leap in and do something diplomatically, because the potential for escalation in a high-tempo war of attrition is quite severe. And the blowback of rapid, severe escalation will fall on the United States, as well as — as well as other parties.

So, a diplomatic initiative is necessary. And if conditioning arms sales on the participation in such an effort is doable, then it seems to me to make sense, under the circumstances, as an incentive to participate.

Now, you're absolutely right. Well, actually, there have been meaningful diplomatic initiatives that have taken place thus far, under Turkey, for example, in terms of access to the Black Sea, and waters outside of the Black Sea for the export of grain to the global market.

So there have been some negotiations, but negotiations between capitals, between Kyiv and Moscow, you're right. They haven't taken off. But they haven't really been tried at a high level. And right now…

