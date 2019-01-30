Will US intervention in Venezuela help or harm its people?

Isaias Medina:

Yes. You know why?

Because there is a proxy failed state with at least 22,000 Cuban agents that have infiltrated the armed forces. They are running the show. And then we have also the financial clout of China, with $65 billion in loans. And we have the military footprint of Russia, with at least $12 billion in arms and weapons.

So if we do not show our strength now, we will not be able to either offer a way out. It either can be a peaceful way out, or he will choose with his very violate anti-Western rhetoric.

But what we have to look at here is that more than half-a-million Venezuelans have been silently exterminated by this humanitarian crisis which has been induced to maintain the regime in power. So it is very important that we have a show of strength and that we can bring humanitarian aid as soon as possible.

If it needs to be with military support, so be it. Venezuelans will welcome the troops from a coalition that will preserve the humanitarian aid with open arms.