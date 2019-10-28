As wildfires burn, California residents express fear, anger toward PG&E

Jacob Margolis:

Very dangerous.

I mean, it kicked off at about 1:30 this morning, and some residents had absolutely no notice. They had to flee right away. And it's basically tearing its way through a mountainous area that is hard — it's kind of a hard area to fight — firefight in.

But it's also this fire is driven by really, really, really heavy winds, really strong winds that are coming over the mountains kind of across the valley from this one area, and they're just slamming into that fire and pushing it along.

And there is a concern that it would burn all the way to the ocean. And there are neighborhoods tucked into these hills. The more we have built into the wildlands, the more lives — so, I would say buildings and lives could possibly be impacted by fires like this.

Fires are not uncommon in this area, but the more building that we have done, we have become more aware.