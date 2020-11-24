Wisconsin hospitals face critical staffing shortages during COVID-19 surge

William Melms:

Absolutely. We worry about both. We worry about burnout. We worry about turnover.

We are trying to mobilize staff to become inpatient staff, or at least to be able to help the inpatient staff, to provide them some relief for the duties that they have to do.

We have a program called Helping Hands, where we're bring in staff of all sorts, receptionists, M.A.s, anyone that's willing to lend a hand on the inpatient side to do any of the nursing tasks to help relieve some of their burden.

We are looking to get contracted staff wherever we possibly can. That's a difficult thing, because surging is occurring around the country now. So, staff is rare.