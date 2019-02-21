Wisconsin nonprofit seeks to better connect U.S. farmers with their Mexican employees

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

They are hard to distinguish from thousands of Americans who meet up in Mexico, headed to its beach resorts and a respite from winter.

But this group of Wisconsin dairy farmers had a very different destination, as they headed inland and up steep gravel mountain roads. The views are breathtaking, but these are places where tourists rarely go, and where locals say it's hard to stay and earn a living.

It's become an annual ritual for the Midwesterners, getting together with families their Mexican employees left behind as they traveled north to find work. Their earnings sustain the families here in Mexico, even if the breadwinners themselves, most of them undocumented in the U.S., could not afford the cost or risk of a quick visit home.

John Rosenow was on his ninth trip in recent years, visiting the families of his 10 Mexican workers. First stop, the parents of Marco Rosales.