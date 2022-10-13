Wisconsin’s close Senate race could determine control of Congress

Amna Nawaz:

Well, the 2022 midterm elections are less than one month away, and a handful of states will be critical in deciding the balance of the U.S. Senate.

One of those states is Wisconsin, where Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is looking to unseat the Republican incumbent, Senator Ron Johnson, who has a slight lead in the latest polls. The two candidates face off in their second debate tonight. Judy

Woodruff recently visited the Badger State and has this report.