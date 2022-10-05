The key races that could decide control of the Senate

Judy Woodruff:

We're just a month out from election night, and all eyes are on a few consequential races playing out across the country. Control of the Senate is on the line this midterm cycle, with 35 seats up for election. Republicans need to net just one seat to regain the majority in the Upper Chamber.

Today, we will be diving into three key toss-up races in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

To talk about where things stand in these Senate contests, I'm joined by Stephen Fowler of Georgia Public Broadcasting, Katie Meyer with Spotlight PA and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent.

Welcome to all three of you. We are watching these races so closely.

Stephen Fowler in Georgia, let me start with you, because there is this big headline right now in the race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. And that is one of Herschel Walker's former girlfriends alleging that she had an abortion in 2009, that he paid for it.

What is he saying about this? How is it affecting the race?