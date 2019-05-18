With Brexit looming, Britain will vote in European elections

Hari Sreenivasan:

Voters across Europe will go to the polls on Thursday to elect a new European Union Parliament.

The United Kingdom was supposed to have made its "Brexit" from the E.U. two months ago, but has not … because the country's conservative government has failed to reach a deal that satisfies either the British parliament or the E.U.

So the U.K will hold elections as usual … but there's a twist. Polls suggest that the candidates most likely to be seated in the European Union Parliament are those who are most determined that Britain must leave the E.U.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.