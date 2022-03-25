With deep roots in Ukraine, candlemaker realigns business to raise money for emergency aid

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
Marisa Wojcik, Wisconsin Public Television
Since Russia invaded Ukraine one month ago, people around the world have been seeking innovative ways to support Ukrainians facing the horrors of war. PBS Wisconsin's Marisa Wojcik reports on how one artisan candlemaker's fundraising effort has garnered much more traction than she thought possible.
Judy Woodruff:
Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, Owner, Door County Candle Co:
I was — I remember, I was sitting and watching the news, and I was so mad and I was hurt, and I was upset, and I was feeling helpless.
Marisa Wojcik:
Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani wanted to take action, as she saw images of Russian forces brutally attack Ukraine and its people.
Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani:
And I was talking to my family, and I was like, I need to do something with this anger.
As a second-generation Ukrainian, her mission was personal, to raise money for Ukrainians on the front lines.
I knew I wanted to do something to help. And so I figured, well, I know how to make candles. We have a candle company. Let's use this.
Owner of a small artisan shop in Northeast Wisconsin called Door County Candle Co., she began making candles with blue and gold wax, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
I wrote a post on Facebook, and I was like — I just did a little preview, that I'm going to be launching a fund-raiser tomorrow. Stay tuned, woke up. And we're like, oh, my God, 1,000. OK, 2,000, OK, 3,000.
In a matter of two weeks, the orders reached 20,000.
That's like what we typically would sell in a year.
Twenty thousand candles to be made in this small shop by hand.
I think I cry every day just hearing, like, the stories, and I could cry now. It just — it means so much, and it means that so many people want to help. And so many people were feeling helpless, and just didn't know how to help.
Moved by the news and Christiana's energy, volunteers in the community have turned out in support, including Christiana's father.
George Gorchynsky, Father of Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani: I have to be here. I have to help.
When he's not doing 12-hour shifts as an E.R. Physician, he's doing 12-hour shifts helping his daughter.
George Gorchynsky:
I'm first-generation Ukrainian. And my parents immigrated from Ukraine right after World War II. And I was raised Ukrainian. In fact, I spoke Ukrainian until first grade.
He and Christiana's mother passed the language onto their children.
It was my first language. I learned Ukrainian before I learned English. And that's how I talk to my grandparents, only in Ukrainian. And it's kept me really close to my culture and my heritage.
When she heard the news of the Russian invasion, Christiana's maternal grandmother flash backed to life in Ukraine during World War II.
We were sitting with her. And she just started to cry and shake and just relive war when she was a kid. And I never thought that something like that could happen in 2022.
It's just heartbreaking. It's an absolute catastrophe, what's going on. It's World War II all over again. That's what it is.
And, in fact, my wife's mom has memories of things that happened during the war and as a child when she was there. And it's just brought tears to her eyes. She's just — she's in total disbelief. She's at home right now here, and she's stickering bags and doing things. She's 82 years old, and she's helping out as well. So it's all hands on deck.
All of the profits made from selling the Ukraine candle are being donated to a Ukrainian nonprofit.
It's called Razom for Ukraine. So, it's helping provide, like, bandages and tourniquets and medical supplies to those that are in Ukraine and need it most.
And so our first donation was for $125,000. A lot of tears were flowing after that. It was just incredible. That's the first of many donation installments that we're ever going to make. I really thought we'd only sell like 100. I really didn't think we'd sell more.
We still laugh, me and Christina. I said, if I could sell 300 candles, I'd be so happy. Well, that ship has sailed.
(LAUGHTER)
We're so proud of her. It's — we never expected this kind of a response, never.
The outpour of support eclipses any expectations Christiana could have imagined.
A lot of good comes out of evil in many ways.
(SPEAKING FOREIGN LANGUAGE) Glory to Ukraine. Glory to its heroes.
We're just saying we're standing with Ukraine and providing light in the darkness.
(SPEAKING FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Marisa Wojcik in Door County, Wisconsin.
So heartening to see this.
