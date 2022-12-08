With Griner’s release, questions remain over fate of Americans still held in Russia

Judy Woodruff:

And to look more closely at the Biden administration's efforts to secure Griner's release and the controversy surrounding Paul Whelan, who remains imprisoned in Russia, we're joined by John Kirby.

He is the strategic communications coordinator for the White House National Security Council.

John Kirby, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

How is it, I think the question that many have on their minds right now, that the Russians had so much leverage over the U.S. that they were able to give us, the United States, back, in essence, a professional basketball player who had been found guilty of a very minor charge in exchange for winning the release of a notorious arms dealer, someone who was considered one of the most wanted men of the world, and then he was convicted of conspiracy to kill Americans?