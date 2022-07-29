Sister of American detained in Russia discusses his exclusion from proposed prisoner swap

Amna Nawaz:

Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov said today he will soon propose a date for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, as Russia weighs a prisoner swap to free detained Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

But there's a third American also held by Russia, and detained now for almost a year. His name is Marc Fogel. He's a 61-year-old teacher who's lived and worked in Russia for nine years. And in a case strikingly similar to Griner's, Fogel was arrested when Russian airport authorities found vape cartridges and cannabis buds in his luggage in August of 2021. He was accused of intending to sell to students, convicted, and sentenced to 14 years of hard labor.

Fogel's family says he suffers from chronic pain and the marijuana was medicinal. They want the U.S. government to bring him home.

Joining me now from Missoula, Montana, is his sister, Anne Fogel.

Anne, welcome to the "NewsHour," and thank you for joining us.

First and foremost, just tell us, how is your brother doing? Have you been able to talk to him or communicate with him in any way?

Anne Fogel, Sister of Marc Fogel: No one has talked to him.

We are able to write some letters through the Russian prison system. It's a bit of a convoluted system, though, because, while sometimes he is able to get our letters in English, sometimes, he gets them in Russian, and then they get translated into English.

And then we get a photocopied picture of a handwritten letter. And we are then — then we have to find a translator where we are. There's a lot lost in translation.