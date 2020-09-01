Should U.S. look to UK’s single-payer National Health Service for next health care moves?

William Brangham:

Despite those benefits, per person, the NHS spends less than half what we spend in the U.S., including a lot less than we do on administrative costs.

And the NHS generally gets better health outcomes than we do. Life expectancy is longer here than in the U.S., in part because people in the U.K. suffer much lower rates of chronic diseases, like asthma, diabetes and hypertension.

It's hard to overstate just how beloved the National Health Service is here in the U.K. Some people have referred to it as the closest thing this country has to a national religion. In fact, in 2018, when the service had its 70th anniversary, they had a huge celebration here at Westminster Abbey.

When the pandemic hit, a big part of the government's stay-at-home appeal was, protect the NHS.