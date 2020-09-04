What universal health care means during a pandemic

Ashish Jha:

Yes, absolutely.

So, those three countries have all done it a little differently, right? There's a lot of variation among them. But when you look at the consistent themes, there are two or three things that I think really stand out.

One is consistent public health messaging. You did not hear their leaders undermine scientific guidance. I think that's been really critical.

Second is, all of them have had much more substantial investments in public health. The U.K. has built up this fabulous testing and tracing infrastructure. They don't think it's as fabulous as it could be, and maybe it's not, but it's certainly much better than ours.

What you saw with Switzerland was this incredible investment in making sure that the health care workers were protected through PPEs, again, the government getting much more engaged.

So, it strikes me that messaging is really important, investing in the things that are outside of the health care system is important, and then a central role for government to coordinate all of this, because this is not something the private sector can figure out on its own. This is not something a fragmented system can figure out on its own.

It's a pandemic. It requires that kind of concerted response.