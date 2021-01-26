With high-risk populations, vaccinations lag at long-term care facilities

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported, President Biden is trying to ramp up how quickly vaccines can be given to Americans and to increase the supply for this summer. That includes a plan to get 200 million more doses combined of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

From the outset, federal health officials have made vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities a priority.

But, as John Yang reports, more than a month into the campaign, there are concerns about how long that effort alone is taking.