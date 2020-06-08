With mass protests over systemic racism, people trade 1 health risk for another

Georges Benjamin:

So, absolutely.

So, to those individuals that are out there, again, just trying to stay as physically separate as you can, recognizing that, yes, you're going to talk, you're going to shout. The more you do that, the more likely you will put yourself at risk, but keeping your mask on as much as you can.

And for the police, tear gassing is a problem. You should use that under very, very strict guidance. It causes inflammation of the lungs. It causes people to cough. They will take off their masks.

This kettling, putting people in a in a little box, which brings them all together, is a problem. And, of course, the plastic bullets, those rubber bullets that they talk about the being nonlethal, are also very, very, very dangerous.

But this is a global phenomenon, and we see that people are very concerned. And, as a nation, this is a phenomena. And people are making a risk-based decision that they'd much rather be out there letting people know that black lives matter, vs. — and taking that risk each and every day, vs. the risk that they take simply walking down the street being black.