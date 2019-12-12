With overwhelming Conservative win, Boris Johnson can deliver Brexit

Nick Schifrin:

Analysts believe today was Britain's most consequential vote in a generation, and perhaps since the Second World War. The choice was between a Conservative, or Tory, Party, whose slogan was, "Get Brexit done," and a Labor Party that promised a second referendum on Brexit and a dramatic rewriting of the economy to make it more socialist.

According to the exit polls, of 650 local districts, the Tories there on the left won 368, giving them a majority of 86. Labor won 191, which is a loss of 71 seats, the Scottish National Party at 55, and the Liberal Democrats at 13.

This is the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, and the worst Labor result in 85 years.

To discuss the results from London, Robin Niblett, the director of the British think tank Chatham House, and, from Washington, Heather Conley, director of the Europe Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour" to you both.

Robin Niblett, let me start with you.

This is an exit poll. It's a projection, but historically reliable. So, assuming it's true, did Britons vote for Boris Johnson, for Brexit, against Jeremy Corbyn, a little bit of all three?