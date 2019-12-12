Lawmakers battle over impeachment in contentious markup

Lisa Desjardins:

This is why I'm so happy to work with "NewsHour," frankly, because I think that something was missed in having that late hearing last night, when much of the media is focusing on today.

Judy, last night, it was more of an elevated hearing. And I think it's worth listening to, if people want to go back to, for both sides. And I saw something about what these parties are about at this moment in what they were doing last night

Democrats one by one were presenting personal stories, sort of their immigrant stories about their parents, about growing up in poverty. And what was the theme there? Democrats were trying to say why they love America, why they are tied to America, and get past the idea that they are attacking this president.

That's something that I think they feel concerned about. They don't want to be looking on the attack. They want to be showing their patriotism, why they're attached to this country.

What were Republicans doing last night, Judy? More than I have ever heard before, Republicans were pointing out that they believe Democrats are coastal elites. There was even a map showing Democrats as coastal elites.

They were saying that Democrats do not understand the middle of the country. And, in fact, time and again, I heard them, Republicans, say Democrats don't like Trump voters.

So this is something I know Republicans feel in their bones, that Democrats look down on them. However, it was something adding to the divide in this hearing, and something that I thought was very notable.