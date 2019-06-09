With rise in wildfires, prescribed burns may be a solution

Crystal Kolden:

There's a lot of things that have to change. Fire agencies at the national level also at the state and local levels. They all recognize this and where they are challenged is that they're stuck very much in a cycle of having to spend all of their budget on suppressing wildfires in the West. And the other challenges that they really need a lot of support from the public and that's a key cultural difference between the southeast and the West. There's enormous cultural support for prescribed fire in the Southeast and in the west there's not that support. We have prescribed fire councils all over the country and there's just not as much involvement in those prescribed fire councils in the West by the general public. And if the public wants to be supportive of prescribed fire and having it reduce the risk of wildfire that's one avenue that they can get involved in to help try and change some of those policies and to help try and improve the amount of prescribed fire on the landscape.