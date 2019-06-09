Santana’s rhythmic tradition continues with new album, tour

Tom Casciato:

Santana has always been known for infusing his work with sounds that go beyond the fusion of rock and latin music he's known for. In fact he's written that the group "was never a purebred when it came to music- we were always a mutt."

And African rhythms have always been part of the band's repertoire. In fact the song "Jingo," composed by the famed Nigerian percussionist Babatunde Olatunji, was among the earliest they performed. It's a song the band still plays.