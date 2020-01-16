With Virginia ratification, where does the Equal Rights Amendment go from here?

Judy Woodruff:

This year marks the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in this country.

People may not know it, but the fight to instill equal rights regardless of sex in our U.S. Constitution is nearly as old. That fight became a big part of the national conversation in the 1970s.

Yesterday, all these years later, Virginia's legislature voted to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, making it the 38th state to do so. That means three-quarters of all states have ratified, as the Constitution requires.

But there are legal challenges still ahead, including the question of whether states had to ratify the amendment by a 1982 deadline.

Kate Kelly is an attorney for Equality Now. It's an advocacy group that works for rights of women and girls around the world. And she joins me from New York.

Kate Kelly, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, as we said, the ERA, here we are. It was introduced back, what, in the 1920s. There was a big push in the 1970s, but it's 2020 before you get the 38th state to ratify. Why has it taken so long?