Woodward and Bernstein reflect on the parallels between Watergate and the Capitol attack

Next week is the 50th anniversary of the break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, an event that would bring down a U.S. president. The reporters at the heart of uncovering the Watergate scandal have reissued their book "All the President's Men" with a new forward drawing parallels to former President Trump. Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein join Judy Woodruff to discuss.

