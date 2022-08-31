World leaders remember Mikhail Gorbachev following his death

Nick Schifrin:

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the war in Ukraine an attempt to restore Russian influence over historic Russian territory lost by Gorbachev.

Putin has long argued Gorbachev trusted the West too much. And, today, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, suggested Gorbachev had been naive.

Dmitry Peskov, Spokesman for Vladimir Putin (through translator): He sincerely wanted to believe that the Cold War would end and an eternal romantic period between the new Soviet Union and the world would arrive. That romanticism was not justified. The bloodthirstiness of our opponents showed itself.