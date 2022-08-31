World leaders remember Mikhail Gorbachev following his death

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Leave your feedback
In Russia and around the world, Mikhail Gorbachev was remembered on Wednesday. The last leader of the Soviet Union died Tuesday at 91, and his passing brought sharply different reactions. Nick Schifrin reports.
Judy Woodruff:
In Russia and around the world, Mikhail Gorbachev was remembered today. The last leader of the Soviet Union died Tuesday at 91, and his passing brought sharply different reactions.
Nick Schifrin has our report.
Nick Schifrin:
At Moscow's Gorbachev Foundation today, his memory hangs larger than life. Mikhail Gorbachev oversaw the end of the Soviet Union, after trying to create the change he believed it needed to survive.
Vladimir Polyakov, Former Gorbachev Press Secretary (through translator):
Despite the fact that it was not easy, there was hope.
The Cold War's victors today see it the same way.
Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister:
When history is written, he will be, I think, one of the authors of a fantastic change for the better in the world. And what I worry about today is that the current leadership in Moscow is intent on undoing the good that Mikhail Gorbachev did.
Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the war in Ukraine an attempt to restore Russian influence over historic Russian territory lost by Gorbachev.
Putin has long argued Gorbachev trusted the West too much. And, today, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, suggested Gorbachev had been naive.
Dmitry Peskov, Spokesman for Vladimir Putin (through translator): He sincerely wanted to believe that the Cold War would end and an eternal romantic period between the new Soviet Union and the world would arrive. That romanticism was not justified. The bloodthirstiness of our opponents showed itself.
Long ago, Putin killed Gorbachev's democratic changes. But outside of Russia, Gorbachev's legacy is still alive. President Biden said he had the imagination to see a different future and the courage to risk his career to achieve it.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Nick Schifrin.
The funeral for Gorbachev will be Saturday in Moscow.
Watch the Full Episode
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: