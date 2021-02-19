Wynton Marsalis meets the moment with jazz and a focus on the nation’s founding principles

Wynton Marsalis:

My father, when he was alive, his observation at that point was that, if it happens to you, it's no more significant than anybody else. Many people are losing their loved ones.

And you will be a part of collective grief. And it's also part of the cycle of life. He accepted it like that. He was very large-spirited all the way to the end the way he lived. So I don't take away any bad feelings or anything left unsaid, and even though I was not able to be with him, that still hurts, but we all have a — this is a tough time for everybody.