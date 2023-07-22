Oklahoma death row prisoner’s case reignites debate over capital punishment

Death row prisoner Richard Glossip has been scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma nine times since 2015. The courts have delayed his execution each time so that legal challenges could be considered. Now, Glossip is asking the Supreme Court to throw out his 2004 murder conviction and give him a new trial. NewsHour community reporter Adam Kemp joins John Yang to discuss the case.

Adam Kemp is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour based in Oklahoma.

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

