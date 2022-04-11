WATCH: Blinken, Austin hold meeting with Indian counterparts to discuss war in Ukraine, approach to Russia

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a ministerial meeting in Washington with their Indian counterparts on Monday.

Their meeting comes just hours after President Joe Biden asked India’s Narendra Modi on Monday during a virtual meeting, not to accelerate the buying of Russian oil as the U.S. and other nations try cut off Moscow’s energy income following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Indian prime minister made no public commitment to refrain from Russian oil, a source of tension with the U.S.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a morning in-person meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Then all four came together for the ministerial meeting with a focus on the Indo-pacific as well as the war in Ukraine.

India has refrained from some efforts to hold Russia accountable for its invasion.

“Now, more than ever, democracies must stand together to defend the values that we all share. We all understand the challenges that we face in the Indo-Pacific,” Austin said.

“The People’s Republic of China is seeking to refashion the region and the international system more broadly in ways that serve its author… authoritarian interests. But as we operationalize our defense agreements and take our cooperation to the next level, I believe that we can sustain and strengthen a favorable balance of power in the region.”

India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the U.S. and Ukraine have called war crimes.

The vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions.

India continues to purchase Russian energy supplies, despite pressure from Western countries to avoid buying Russian oil and gas. The U.S. has also considered sanctions on India for its recent purchase of advanced Russian air defense systems.

Last month, the state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude from Russia to secure its needs, resisting entreaties from the West to avoid such purchases. India isn’t alone in buying Russian energy, however. Several European allies such as Germany have continued to do so, despite public pressure to end these contracts.

Indian media reports said Russia was offering a discount on oil purchases of 20% below global benchmark prices.

Iraq is India’s top supplier, with a 27% share. Saudi Arabia is second at around 17%, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 13% and the U.S. at 9%, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.