Police officers detain a climate change activist during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Oxford Circus in London, Britain April 19, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Climate protests close London bridge, bringing 570 arrests in 4 days

World

LONDON — Climate protesters are once again trying to shut down parts of London to urge residents to do more to protect the Earth from rising temperatures.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson joined a rally by the Extinction Rebellion protesters in central London on Friday. She told the demonstrators in Oxford Circus “it makes me so happy to be able to join you all and to add my voice to the young people here who have inspired a whole new movement.”

The protesters managed to keep Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames in London closed to vehicles, although a demonstration at London’s Heathrow Airport drew only a small number of people and did not affect the busy facility.

London police say more than 570 climate protesters have been arrested since the protests began four days ago.

