What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads

Court finds ex-Ecuador president guilty of corruption

World

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An Ecuadorian court found former President Rafael Correa guilty of corruption Tuesday and sentenced him to eight years in prison, further sullying the legacy of one of the nation’s most enduring and polemal political leaders.

Judge Iván León said prosecutors had proved the existence of a “structure of corruption” led by Correa and 19 other high-profile politicians and business leaders accused of participating in the bribery scheme.

The decision could effectively end any aspirations by Correa to return to politics, as a conviction bars him from running for office.

He has denied the charges against him, calling them a political witch hunt.

The 57-year-old former head of state lives in his wife’s native Belgium. He said on Twitter that, “I am sure we will win on the international level.”

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 07 WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives news briefing as NYC deaths exceed 3,200

  2. Watch Apr 03 What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads

  3. Read Apr 05 U.S. ‘wasted’ months before preparing for virus pandemic

  4. Watch Apr 02 COVID-19 may not discriminate based on race — but U.S. health care does

  5. Read Apr 07 WATCH LIVE: New Jersey governor gives coronavirus update

Ecuador looks to pick up pieces and rebuild after devastating earthquake

World May 26

The Latest