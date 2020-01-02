What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A member of Iraqi security forces stands near burning tyres at the reception room of the U.S. Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020. Photo by REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
By —

Robert Burns, Associated Press

Esper says Iran may be planning more attacks on U.S. interests

World

WASHINGTON — Iran or its proxy forces may be planning further strikes on American interests in the Middle East, and the U.S. is prepared to take preemptive military action if it gets sufficient warning, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday.

“The game has changed,” Esper said, citing a series of violent attacks on U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq in recent months by Iran-supported militia groups. “We’re prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our partners in the region.”

READ MORE: U.S. troops fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters in Iraq

On Tuesday, after a crowd of Iran-backed militiamen and their supporters stormed the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, the Pentagon sent a Marine quick-reaction force to the embassy, and later it dispatched several hundred Army paratroopers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The paratroopers are in Kuwait as what Esper called “defensive support.”

Without providing details, Esper told reporters at the Pentagon that the U.S. has “indications” that more Iranian provocations may be in the offing. If that happens, he said, the U.S. will take action — preemptively, if it has enough advance warning.

Speaking alongside Esper, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that if any group makes another attempt to overrun the embassy it will run into a “buzzsaw.”

By —

Robert Burns, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 29 Don’t assume that every student had a fun or warm holiday break

  2. Watch Jan 01 Local newsrooms across the country are closing. Here’s why that matters

  3. Watch Jan 01 From marijuana legalization to minimum wage, how state laws are changing in 2020

  4. Read Jan 02 Hillary Clinton given role at Queen’s University in Belfast

  5. Watch Oct 18 A groundbreaking exhibition finally tells the stories of Native women artists

Iraqis supporting Iran-backed militia attack U.S. Embassy, demand U.S. withdrawal

World Dec 31

The Latest