Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Live

December 19, 2019

7:30 PM ET

Preview

8 PM ET

Debate

11 PM ET*

Post-Show

Candidates

Tom Steyer

Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren

Pete Buttigieg

Andrew Yang

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders
Learn more about the debate

Candidates

Learn more
Tom Steyer Joe Biden Elizabeth Warren Pete Buttigieg Andrew Yang Amy Klobuchar Bernie Sanders
Learn more about the debate
Learn more
By —

Alexis Adele, Associated Press

French president says 33 jihadists killed in central Mali

World

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — French forces have killed 33 Islamic extremists in central Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday.

He made the announcement on the second day of his three-day trip to West Africa that has been dominated by the growing threat posed by jihadist groups.

In a tweet , Macron said he was “proud of our soldiers who protect us.” Two Malian gendarmes also were rescued in the operation, he said.

In a speech to the French community living in Ivory Coast, Macron said the French troops will continue fighting terrorism in the Sahel region.

“I want to reiterate my determination to continue this fight. We suffered losses, we also have victories,” he said, stressing the “huge success” of Saturday’s operation in the Mopti region of central Mali.

France has some 4,500 military personnel in West and Central Africa, much of which was ruled by France during the colonial era. The French led a military operation in 2013 to dislodge Islamic extremists from power in several major towns across Mali’s north.

In the ensuing years the militants have regrouped and pushed further into central Mali, where Saturday morning’s operation was carried out.

On Friday evening, Macron met with French military personnel stationed in Ivory Coast, which shares a long border with volatile Mali and Burkina Faso.

Later Saturday, Macron was to meet with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan. Both men will highlight a new training effort being launched. The International Academy to Fight Terrorism will be in charge of “training in Ivory Coast some specialized forces from across Africa,” Macron said Saturday. “Then we will collectively be better prepared for the fight against terrorism.”

By —

Alexis Adele, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Dec 20 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s impeachment reaction, Democratic debate

  2. Read Dec 21 US heads to court to build Trump border wall in Texas

  3. Watch Dec 20 Greta Gerwig’s fresh take on the old favorite ‘Little Women’

  4. Watch Dec 17 Best-selling children’s author Mo Willems on sparking creativity and joy

  5. Read Dec 20 5 takeaways from the last Democratic debate of the year

The Latest