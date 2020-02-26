How to help those in need in Venezuela

The Venezuelan government rejects claims of a humanitarian crisis within its borders. So it also prohibits the presence of independent international aid organizations, which are unable to work officially on the ground. Local Venezuelan organizations are thus left to provide badly needed help on their own.

In our series Inside Venezuela, PBS NewsHour explored how millions of children are facing hunger, preventable diseases, lack of education and violence amid Venezuela’s political and economic upheaval.

But several organizations are doing work in the country to help alleviate some of the aid shortages. Here is a list of local Venezuelan organizations we profiled, or come recommended by people with whom we spoke.

How to give

Caracas Mi Convive, part of Alimenta la Solidaridad, focuses on hunger issues and violence prevention. You can donate to Alimenta la Solidaridad’s gofundme page or to Caracas Mi Convive.

Levántate provides food to children in the city of Maracaibo. You can contact Angelo Parra at angelopdifeo20@gmail.com and find them on Instagram at @levantate17.

Cuatro Por Venezuela provides aid to Caracas hospitals.

Fundana focuses on issues related to children.

Hogar Bambi cares for children who have been separated from their families for a variety of reasons.

Doctors without Borders provides aid to Venezuela’s medical sector to increase care and mental health support.

Find all of our reporting

Organizations have been verified to the best of our ability. If you aren’t sure about the legitimacy of a charitable organization, visit Charity Navigator.