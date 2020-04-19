What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
By —

Associated Press

More than 1 million European cases of virus

World

BERLIN — The European Center for Disease Control says the continent now has more than 1 million confirmed cases and almost 100,000 deaths from the new coronavirus.

According to a tally posted on the ECDC website Sunday, Spain had the most cases in the region with 191,726, followed by Italy, Germany, Britain and France.

It listed Italy as having the most deaths in Europe, with 23,227, followed by Spain, France, Britain and Belgium.

According to the tally, Europe accounts for almost half the global case load and more than half the total deaths.

By —

Associated Press

