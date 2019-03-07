What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Most of Venezuela suffers power outage

World

CARACAS, Venezuela — An electrical outage has left much of Venezuela without power in what authorities are decrying as an act of “sabotage.”

Local media reported Thursday that nearly the entire nation is experiencing a blackout just as workers begin their commute home.

State-owned electricity operator CORPOELEC blamed the outage as part of a “power war” against the nation on Twitter.

The agency says the blackout stems from an attack on the Guri power plant and that officials are working to restore service.

Pro-government officials often blame outages involving Venezuela’s mismanaged and poorly maintained power grid on the opposition.

Outages have become a regular occurrence in Venezuela though Thursday’s outage appeared to be wider in reach than usual.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 07 Pinched by Trump’s tariffs, farmers signal their patience is limited

  2. Watch Mar 05 Inside the unprecedented partnership between Fox News and the Trump White House

  3. Read Mar 07 Mueller’s case against Paul Manafort, explained

  4. Read Mar 07 WATCH: House approves resolution condemning anti-Semitism, other bigotry

  5. Read Mar 06 WATCH: Nielsen ‘not familiar’ with how toxic stress harms separated families

The Latest