How Guaido plans to increase pressure on Maduro to resign

Carlos Vecchio:

No, no, it has become a strong ally.

But I would say that this is a movement led by Venezuelans, under the leadership of Juan Guaido as interim president. The people that you saw in that video, are they Americans? No, they are Venezuelans.

Who was just talking before of them — before them? Trump? No, Juan Guaido. He is mobilizing the people. So, this is the agenda which has been set by us. And, of course, we are getting the support of the international community, and not only from the U.S., from the most important Latin American countries, and also from the European countries.

So this is a fight between democracy and dictatorship. This is a fight between the free world and the regime of Maduro. So that's the way we see it.

And I feel so proud to be a Venezuelan and a Latino, because the cause of Venezuela is taking place in our country, because of the courage of our people. They're putting their life at risk right now, including Juan Guaido, in order to achieve our democracy.

So we need to respect that. And getting the support of the U.S., that's good. And it has become, as I said, an important ally on this, but, I mean, this is beyond the U.S.