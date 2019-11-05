Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A man carries goods away after a fire erupted at a popular market in Lagos, Nigeria November 5, 2019. Photo by Temilade Adelaja/Reuters.
By —

Sam Olukoya, Associated Press

Nigerian firefighters battle huge blazes at market in Lagos

World

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian firefighters were battling two fires that broke out almost simultaneously Tuesday at a busy market in central Lagos, the country’s largest city and commercial center.

Balogun Market, where the fires erupted, is one of Nigeria’s largest textile markets.

“We have split our team in two to fight both fires,” Ganiyu Olayiwola, head of the Federal Fire Service in Lagos, told The Associated Press. The two fires don’t appear to be related, he said, adding that it wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties.

MORE: In California, nearly 9,000 acres scorched by fast-moving Ventura County brush fire

Thick black smoke and flames were shooting up from five-story buildings surrounding the market as firetrucks attempted to get access to the fire. Residents were throwing what belongings they could from the buildings and some people on the rooftops were using small buckets of water to try to stop the fire.

The fire started in the morning and became a major blaze by midday, with firefighters trying to keep the flames from spreading.

The Balogun market sprawls across many blocks on Lagos Island. It is well known as one of the best places in Lagos to buy colorful Nigerian fabrics, apparel and shoes.

Fires and other disasters are frequent on Lagos Island where the Balogun market is located. In March, at least 20 people, most of them schoolchildren, died with the collapse of a three-story building housing a school, residential apartments and shops.

By —

Sam Olukoya, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 05 3 reasons farmers hurt by the U.S.-China trade war still support Trump

  2. Watch Nov 04 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what’s at stake for Trump in 3 key governor’s races

  3. Read Nov 04 How do you help former college students finish their degrees? New data offer clues

  4. Watch Nov 04 Key insights from transcripts of depositions with Amb. Yovanovitch, Michael McKinley

  5. Watch Nov 04 Why pro-Trump Kentucky is facing such a competitive governor’s race

The Latest