Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a speech during the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference in Moscow, Russia on November 8, 2019. Photo by Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Russia warns Syrian Kurds against relying on U.S. support

World

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister is warning Syria’s Kurds that relying on U.S. support “won’t bring them any good.”

Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday accused Syria’s Kurds of failing to abide by a Russia-Turkey deal that halted a Turkish offensive into Syria.

He says the Kurds are trying to stay allied with the U.S., and avoid engaging in dialogue with the Syrian government.

WATCH: Pence dismisses concerns that pullout from Syria weakened the U.S.

U.S. and Kurdish-led forces fought the Islamic State group for years. Washington’s support allowed the Kurds to set up an independent government in eastern Syria.

But American troops pulled out of most of the country in October, paving the way for Turkey’s offensive against the Kurds. Russia, which backs the Syrian government, helped broker a cease-fire.

Lavrov dismissed the Kurdish claims of Turkey’s violations of the cease-fire.

By —

Associated Press

