Scenes from anti-war protests around the world

Russia’s massive military invasion of Ukraine has Europe witnessing its first major war in decades. While world leaders respond to the conflict, announcing sanctions, closing airspace, cutting Russia out of global financial systems, and supplying Ukraine with arms and aid, everyday people, from Tokyo to Sydney to Buenos Aires, are showing up in massive numbers to protest the invasion.

Cities across the globe are hosting rallies, protests and vigils in support of Ukraine and against war. Many in attendance have personal ties to either Ukraine or Russia; still more want to show their support for those displaced and put pressure on political leaders to act.

In Berlin on Sunday, around 100,000 protesters marched through the city, from the Brandenburg Gate to the Russian Embassy and the Soviet War memorial. “In Berlin specifically, the Ukrainian and Russian community are very strong and for many—like myself—this is very personal,” said Georgiy Syunyaev, a research fellow at WBZ Berlin. “And I think for Germans that I saw today, it was quite important to see that the Russian community is strongly represented and does not support what Putin is doing.”

For some Germans at the protest, the images coming out of Ukraine, of people sheltering in subway stations and of bombed houses, is a reminder of World War II—a traumatic memory, because of the guilt and pain many Germans associate with it, said Syunyaev, who was at the protest.

For some, the invasion hits particularly close to home.

Flo Farghy, 31, is originally from Poland, and was at the protest in London on Sunday. “Ukraine is our neighbor and obviously we’re very close culturally,” she said. “I think today it’s Ukraine, but tomorrow it could be Poland, so we should be helping as much as we can.”

Tens of thousands of demonstrators showed up in Prague and Brno in the Czech Republic—some of whom likely experienced a Russian invasion first hand. In 1968, Soviet-led armies invaded Czechoslovakia. The troops stayed in there for over two decades, with the last leaving in June 1991.

In Tokyo this weekend, hundreds of protesters marched through the city’s Shinjuku district, calling for Russia to be removed from the U.N. Security Council. Protesters in Sydney marched through the rain on Saturday draped in Ukrainian flags. In Istanbul, demonstrators held signs covered in bloody handprints. Rallies and vigils took place across the city of Chicago this weekend, with the Archdiocese holding special services and Mayor Lori Lightfoot attending a protest Sunday. In Washington, D.C., crowds gathered in front of the Russian embassy and the White House.

Betty Banks, a research fellow at the European University Institute, was at protests in Florence, Italy on Saturday and Sunday. “The scale of the invasion and the escalation is so much bigger than anything we have seen. It’s terrifying, and it’s a massive tragedy. And because people in Russia are protesting and getting arrested, I feel like we should show up.”