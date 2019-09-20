WATCH: U.S. imposes sanctions against Iran national bank

President Donald Trump says his administration is imposing additional sanctions on Iran following last weekend’s attack on Saudi oil facilities, which the administration has blamed on the Islamic Republic.

Speaking in the Oval Office Friday during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Trump said: “We have just sanctioned the Iranian national bank.”

Iran denies being involved in the attack. The attacks and recriminations are increasing fears of an escalation in the region.

The U.S. has already applied an arsenal of sanctions on Iran since the administration withdrew in November from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Still, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the latest sanctions demonstrate the U.S. is continuing a maximum pressure campaign, asserting “we have now cut off all funds to Iran.”

As he weighs his options on Iran, Trump is stressing restraint as he prepares to meet with military leaders.

Trump said Friday that during the 2016 presidential campaign, some of his critics warned that he would get the United States into war. Trump says he could have easily ordered military strikes against Iran, but doesn’t want to have to do that.

Trump has been stepping up financial sanctions on Iran in the wake of attacks on key Saudi oil installations. Iran denies being involved in the attack and its foreign minister warns any retaliatory strike on it by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia will result in “an all-out war.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence have condemned the attack on Saudi oil facilities as an “act of war.”